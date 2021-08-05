Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / August 5 is seen as a day of disempowerment: JKPC
others

August 5 is seen as a day of disempowerment: JKPC

Adnan said the decisions taken on August 5, 2019, are spiteful and contrary to the ideals and values of a democracy and federal character of the Indian State.
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 02:21 AM IST
Security personnel frisk a vehicle ahead of the second anniversary of abrogation of Article 370, in Srinagar on Wednesday. (ANI)

Jammu Kashmir Peoples Conference, led by Sajjad Lone, on Wednesday said August 5 will perpetually be remembered as a dark day and a day of disempowerment in the history of J&K.

“August 5th is seen as a day of disempowerment, a reminder of the humiliation that people of J&K were subjected to,” party spokesperson Adnan Ashraf Mir said in a statement.

Adnan said the decisions taken on August 5, 2019, are spiteful and contrary to the ideals and values of a democracy and federal character of the Indian State.

“These decisions contravene the very ideas of justice and dignity that form the core of the political system and constitutional philosophy of the republic of India.”

Adnan said these decisions were thrusted forcefully upon the populace of the region and lack acceptance or legitimacy amongst the masses.

“Confusing the quiescence of the people of J&K as an acquiescence or approval to the decision taken on August 5th is gross misreading of the situation drummed up by sections of the media and intelligentsia. Reality and perception on the ground is diametrically opposite to the make-believe assessments that do not take the point of view of people into consideration,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Cat interrupts baseball game at Yankee stadium. Watch hilarious clip

Bear opens car door in California, takes a look inside. Watch

Car slides and sinks into a lake on live television. Watch

Dad catches daughter stealing snacks. Her reaction is absolutely hilarious
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP