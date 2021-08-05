August 5 is seen as a day of disempowerment: JKPC

Jammu Kashmir Peoples Conference, led by Sajjad Lone, on Wednesday said August 5 will perpetually be remembered as a dark day and a day of disempowerment in the history of J&K.

“August 5th is seen as a day of disempowerment, a reminder of the humiliation that people of J&K were subjected to,” party spokesperson Adnan Ashraf Mir said in a statement.

Adnan said the decisions taken on August 5, 2019, are spiteful and contrary to the ideals and values of a democracy and federal character of the Indian State.

“These decisions contravene the very ideas of justice and dignity that form the core of the political system and constitutional philosophy of the republic of India.”

Adnan said these decisions were thrusted forcefully upon the populace of the region and lack acceptance or legitimacy amongst the masses.

“Confusing the quiescence of the people of J&K as an acquiescence or approval to the decision taken on August 5th is gross misreading of the situation drummed up by sections of the media and intelligentsia. Reality and perception on the ground is diametrically opposite to the make-believe assessments that do not take the point of view of people into consideration,” he said.