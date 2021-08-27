Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / August action: PMC removes 10,798 illegal banners, billboards
others

August action: PMC removes 10,798 illegal banners, billboards

PUNE The Pune municipal corporation (PMC) has removed 10,798 unauthorised banners and boards over a 25-day period starting Aug 2
By Nadeem Inamadar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 09:48 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE The Pune municipal corporation (PMC) has removed 10,798 unauthorised banners and boards over a 25-day period starting Aug 2.

The action, undertaken by PMC’s Skysign Permission department and the anti-encroachment department, includes the removal of 51giant advertising billboards.

According to the anti-encroachment department, the action took place in five zones across 15 ward offices.

The Skysign department stated that most of the illegal hoardings, boards and banners are put up during the nights, in violation of the municipal corporation act.

Additional municipal commissioner Kunal Khemnar said, “Due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation, most of the permissions for the hoardings were not given during the said period. We have now given a window of one month for fresh permissions for renewal of hoardings. Also, all illegal hoardings and banners have been removed as per the municipal corporation act.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Aug 11-26: 66% of Covid deaths in state from 3 districts

Athletes at Paralympics need to be encouraged: Rajnath Singh at ASI Pune

Deadline for objections to PMRDA’s draft DP extended till Sept 15

DIAT’s the way forward: def min Rajnath Singh in Pune
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP