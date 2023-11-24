close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Others / Aurangabad airport expansion receives state approval

Aurangabad airport expansion receives state approval

ByYogesh Naik
Nov 24, 2023 07:14 AM IST

The state government of Maharashtra has approved the expansion of Aurangabad and Gondia airports, allocating ₹578 crores for infrastructure improvement and land acquisition. The expansion will enable increased tourist footfall and the operation of international charters.

MUMBAI: The state government has given the green light for the expansion of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad) airports, managed by the Airport Authority of India (AAI). With a focus on enhancing infrastructure and accommodating the increasing tourist footfall, the state has allocated 578 crores for expansion and the acquisition of 147 hectares of land.

HT Image
HT Image

The AAI, which operates the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar airport, primarily utilised by tourists visiting Ajanta and Ellora caves.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The existing runway, spanning 2385 meters, will be extended to 3660 meters, accompanied by the construction of a parallel taxiway. This enhancement not only facilitates the airport’s growth but also enables the operation of international charters.

In Gondia district, Vidarbha, another airport expansion is underway, where a highway will be diverted for runway expansion. A sum of 15 crores has been sanctioned for the acquisition of 15 hectares and the diversion of Khatiya Birsa Kamtha state highway and Kamtha Paraswada state highway. The state government issued a resolution for both airport expansions on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out