Aurangabad airport expansion receives state approval

MUMBAI: The state government has given the green light for the expansion of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad) airports, managed by the Airport Authority of India (AAI). With a focus on enhancing infrastructure and accommodating the increasing tourist footfall, the state has allocated ₹578 crores for expansion and the acquisition of 147 hectares of land. HT Image

The AAI, which operates the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar airport, primarily utilised by tourists visiting Ajanta and Ellora caves.

The existing runway, spanning 2385 meters, will be extended to 3660 meters, accompanied by the construction of a parallel taxiway. This enhancement not only facilitates the airport’s growth but also enables the operation of international charters.

In Gondia district, Vidarbha, another airport expansion is underway, where a highway will be diverted for runway expansion. A sum of 15 crores has been sanctioned for the acquisition of 15 hectares and the diversion of Khatiya Birsa Kamtha state highway and Kamtha Paraswada state highway. The state government issued a resolution for both airport expansions on Thursday.