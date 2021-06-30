Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Auto driver held for harassing women state-wide over phone
others

Auto driver held for harassing women state-wide over phone

He had acquired a SIM card using forged documents. He used to dial numbers randomly and then save the numbers if the calls were received by women. He then used to call the numbers continuously trying to strike a conversion or indulge in indecent talk.
By HT Correspondent, Prayagraj
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 11:30 PM IST
HT Image

A joint team of the Women’s Powerline and Dhumanganj police arrested an auto driver from a Prayagraj locality, for harassing women in different districts of the state, including Lucknow, by sending them obscene messages.

The Women’s Powerline had received 67 complaints from different women against the auto driver identified as Vinod Srivastava.

An FIR has been lodged against him under the IT Act and other relevant sections of the IPC after his arrest, Dhumanganj police station SHO inspector Anupam Sharma said.

Many women registered their complaint on 1090, including 17 women from Lucknow. After receiving these complaints about calls made from the same number, police put the number on electronic surveillance. Police traced the location of the number and its user to Dhumanganj locality of Prayagraj.

On Tuesday, a team of Women’s Powerline reached Prayagraj and, backed by the Dhumanganj police, arrested Srivastava from his residence in the Dhumanganj area. Srivastava confessed to calling and messaging women and harassing them.

Srivastava had acquired a SIM card using forged identification documents. He used to dial numbers randomly and then save the numbers if the calls were received by women. He then used to call the numbers continuously trying to strike a conversion or indulge in indecent talk. He had 17 complaints against him from women in Lucknow, 12 from Kanpur, six from Prayagraj, five from Ballia, four from Sitapur, three from Barabanki along with some complaints also from Rae Bareli, Unnao, Gorakhpur, Gonda, Jalaun, Eta, Jhansi, Mirzapur, Azamgarh, Ambedkar Nagar, Sultanpur, Itawa, Farrukhabad, Varanasi and Gazipur districts of the state, said Inspector Anupam Sharma.

During questioning Srivastava said that he also used to stalk women on social media sites and take their mobile numbers if available on their social media accounts. He used to send obscene messages to women and even threaten them from other mobile numbers if they blocked his calls and messages, police added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Woman’s adorable dance with grandfather will surely melt your heart. Watch

Rare venomous snake found in Uttarakhand, first in the state

Puppy gets a smaller puppy pal and she can’t control her excitement. Watch

Man’s tweet about his house help saving to buy her daughter a laptop wins hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Gold Price Today
Raj Kaushal
Covaxin
LinkedIn
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP