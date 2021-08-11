Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ayodhya admn cancels religious processions

LUCKNOW The Ayodhya administration on Wednesday made it mandatory for outsiders entering the town to show a negative RT-PCR report and restrict movement of people in the Shrawan Mela
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 10:41 PM IST
LUCKNOW The Ayodhya administration on Wednesday made it mandatory for outsiders entering the town to show a negative RT-PCR report and restrict movement of people in the Shrawan Mela. All religious processions were also cancelled in view of a possible third wave of Covid-19, said officials.

Entry points to the temple town had been sealed while locals were being permitted entry by showing identity cards, they said.

In view of the pandemic, the Ayodhya administration cancelled religious processions and all activities at Mani Parvat fair related with the holy month of Shravan. Now, all festivities had been confined to temples.

“In view of possibility of third wave of Covid-19, all religious processions have been cancelled after consultation with seers. The step has been taken to make sure there is no crowd in Shravan Mela,” said district magistrate Anuj Jha.

