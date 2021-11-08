Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ayodhya Development Authority receives 97 designs of logos for ‘Brand Ayodhya’

Around 900 individuals and organisations had registered online for taking part in the competition. Out of these, 97 have submitted their designs for the logos.
A panel of experts from Ayodhya Development Authority will select the winner from the top three entries.
Published on Nov 08, 2021 12:48 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Lucknow: The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) has received 97 designs of logos for the Brand Ayodhya competition organised by it. Organisations from India, abroad and individuals submitted online entries (designs) for the contest. Now, a panel of experts from ADA will select the winner from the top three entries.

The ADA had launched the competition ‘Ayodhya: The Global Spiritual Capital’ in September this year, inviting entries from both India and abroad for submitting designs for city logo, welcome gates and city signage in which winner will get cash prizes of over 10 lakh.

According to Sanjeev Kumar, secretary of Ayodhya Development Authority, around 900 individuals and organisations had registered online for taking part in the competition. Out of these, 97 have submitted their designs, he added.

The development authority has decided to get a unique design for ‘City Welcome Gates’ which will come up at multiple entry points. In addition to this, the ADA has also decided to come up with a signage for the city which will highlight its culture and ethos.

Officials asked to implement Ayodhya vision document

It may be pointed out that chief minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to implement Vision document for development of Ayodhya. In June this year, the CM had presented this document before PM Narendra Modi in a virtual meeting.

LEA Associates South Asia Private Limited has prepared the vision document with the help of Ayodhya Development Authority. The LEA Associates is an international consultant hired by the state government for preparing Ayodhya vision document for the overall development of the temple town.

Larsen and Toubro and Kukreja Architects are assisting the international consultant to execute the project.

According to officials of the ADA, the document was finalised after several rounds of meetings between the development authority and the consultant. Before finalising the plan, the consultant had taken the opinions of around 5000 locals, saints of Ayodhya and prominent citizens.

The development plan has incorporated 18 big projects. The vision document also includes creation of employment opportunities, branding of local products and promotion of religious tourism and plantation of Ramayan era trees in Ayodhya.

