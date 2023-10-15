Ayodhya Ram temple-themed Durga puja pandal adorns Kashi

letters@htlive.com

Artiste makes Durga idol in Kashi. (Rajesh Kumar/ht)

Kashi is all set to celebrate Navratri and Durga puja in its own special way. Many pandals have come up in the city with different themes.

The Shivpur puja pandal is based on the theme of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

“This year our Durga puja pandal is based on Ayodhya Ram Temple theme. The artisans from West Bengal made the pandal. Maa Durga idol is in Yog Mudra form,” said Vivek Kumar Jaiswal associated with Durga puja of Shivpur area.

Jaiswal claimed that Durga puja in Shivpur was being organised for 44 years now. “I am very happy because the theme of our pandal is unique. Devotees are quite curious to visit the pandal. It will be opened on the first day of Navratri,” said Jaiswal.

A mega pandal has been built in Hathua Market. Special preparations have been made for Durga puja celebration in Bengali Tola, which is known as mini-Bengal.

Beautiful Durga puja pandals have been made in Lanka and various other locations in Kashi such as Golden sporting club, Pandey Haweli, Shivam club Khalishpura .

“The pandal has been decorated beautifully and the entire ambience is imbibed with spirituality and festive fervour. Durga puja brings joy and festivities every year,” said Vijai Gupta of Shivam Club.

Ornamental lights in the pandals and devotional music filling the atmosphere take the festivities to the next level, which will continue till Dusshera, said Chhotu Kesari of Gita Mandir.

