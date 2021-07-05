Ayodhya’s Master Plan-2051 likely to be rolled out soon

LUCKNOW UP government’s town planning department is reviewing Ayodhya’s Master Plan-2051 prepared for 133sq km area of the temple town, which is a separate development plan for it in addition to the ‘Vision Document’ examined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Master Plan, which is likely to be rolled out soon, will be for areas within the jurisdiction of the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) while the vision document will also cover adjoining areas of Ayodhya and new townships.

This Master Plan does not include 63 villages of Gonda, 126 of Basti and 154 of Ayodhya that were added to Ayodhya’s development plan last year. After this addition, Ayodhya’s increased area is 872.81 sq km. For this area, another master plan will be prepared.

The previous master plan for Ayodhya had expired in 2001. Thereafter, several attempts were made to prepare it, but it could not be done.

“After examining it, the town planning department will send Master Plan-2051 to the Ayodhya Development Authority,” said Ved Prakash Gupta, BJP MLA from Ayodhya.

The development authority will get it cleared through its board meeting and thereafter seek suggestions/objections from locals, he added.

LEA Associates South Asia Private Limited, an international consultant, hired by the state government, had prepared the vision document with the help of Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) for the overall development of the temple town.

Larsen and Toubro and Kukreja Architects were assisting the international consultant in executing the project.

According to ADA officials, the vision document was finalised after several rounds of meetings between the development authority and the consultant.

Before finalising the plan, the consultant had taken the views of around 5,000 locals, saints of Ayodhya and prominent citizens.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reviewed Ayodhya’s Vision Document through a virtual meeting with chief minister Yogi Adityanath on June 26 this year.

BOX

133sq km area of Ayodhya

Master Plan-2051 is for 133sq km area of Ayodhya. It is different from the Vision Document being prepared by international consultant, LEA Associates South Asia Private Limited.

Around two years ago, the state government got approval from the Centre to prepare the Master Plan of Ayodhya under the AMRUT policy of the Modi government.