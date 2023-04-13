Modern gadgets, latest tech to secure Ram Mandir

LUCKNOW Modern techniques and the latest gadgets will be used to secure Ayodhya’s Ram Temple premises. The decision, aimed at reducing the number of security personnel and enhancing security, was taken at a meeting of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust’s security committee on Thursday.

Under-construction Ram Temple. (File photo)

Additional director general of police (security) BK Singh, inspector general of police of Ayodhya range, and other senior officials were also present at the meeting held in Ayodhya. Along with them, Champat Rai, general secretary of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, and other members of the Trust also attended the meeting.

According to the Trust, it was decided in the meeting that modern techniques and high-tech gadgets will be used to secure the Ram Mandir. The committee also decided to curtail security staff at Ram Mandir to ensure that the new security system is devotee-friendly.

At present, the CRPF controls the innermost cordon of Ram Janmabhoomi, the provincial armed constabulary (PAC) is in-charge of the second line of security, and the Uttar Pradesh Police takes care of the outer ring of the Ram Janmabhoomi campus.

