Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Ludhiana MC holds exhibition of waste turned into art

To encourage residents to adopt environmentally sustainable practices of ‘reduce, reuse and recycle’, the municipal corporation (MC) organised a ‘waste-to-art’ exhibition in the parking lot of the Zone C office on Friday.

The exhibition was organised under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, launched by the Union government to celebrate 75 years of independence. Under this, different events have been scheduled by the MC, which are to be held from September 27 to October 3.

During the exhibition, different products, such as pen stands made of plastic bottles, bags made of old clothes and paper bags, were put up on display. MC health officer Vipal Malhotra said, “Many products can be reused, but the public discards it irresponsibly.”

The MC will organising another event at SCD Government College on Saturday wherein sweepers, who have been performing well, will be felicitated. A cycle rally is also being organised on Sunday.

MC urges residents to use ‘Bartan Bhandar’ facility

During the exhibition organised outside Zone C office, MC officials urged the public to use ‘Bartan Bhandar’ (utensils bank) of the civic body during social events, such as marriage functions, langars and parties. The aim is to reduce the use of single-use plastic/thermocol plates and cutlery during such events. Residents can borrow steel utensils from the bank for free and return it in a few days. Though the facility has been available since last December, it has not found many takers.