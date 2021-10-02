Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Ludhiana MC holds exhibition of waste turned into art
others

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Ludhiana MC holds exhibition of waste turned into art

The Ludhiana MC’s exhibition is aimed at encouraging residents to adopt environmentally sustainable practices of reduce, reuse and recycle. During the exhibition, different products, such as pen stands made of plastic bottles, bags made of old clothes and paper bags, were put up on display
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON OCT 02, 2021 02:30 AM IST
A man shows a dress made out of jute bag during Ludhiana MC’s waste-to-art exhibition. (HT PHOTO)

To encourage residents to adopt environmentally sustainable practices of ‘reduce, reuse and recycle’, the municipal corporation (MC) organised a ‘waste-to-art’ exhibition in the parking lot of the Zone C office on Friday.

The exhibition was organised under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, launched by the Union government to celebrate 75 years of independence. Under this, different events have been scheduled by the MC, which are to be held from September 27 to October 3.

During the exhibition, different products, such as pen stands made of plastic bottles, bags made of old clothes and paper bags, were put up on display. MC health officer Vipal Malhotra said, “Many products can be reused, but the public discards it irresponsibly.”

The MC will organising another event at SCD Government College on Saturday wherein sweepers, who have been performing well, will be felicitated. A cycle rally is also being organised on Sunday.

MC urges residents to use ‘Bartan Bhandar’ facility

RELATED STORIES

During the exhibition organised outside Zone C office, MC officials urged the public to use ‘Bartan Bhandar’ (utensils bank) of the civic body during social events, such as marriage functions, langars and parties. The aim is to reduce the use of single-use plastic/thermocol plates and cutlery during such events. Residents can borrow steel utensils from the bank for free and return it in a few days. Though the facility has been available since last December, it has not found many takers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ludhiana: Woman held hostage inside house, robbed of cash, jewellery

Farmers to campaign against BJP-JJP nominee in Ellenabad

Farmers protest delay in paddy procurement, threaten to intensify agitation

PAU scientist felicitated at 4th Int’l Conference on Food and Nutrition in Singapore
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP