Azam out of ICU as condition ‘improves’

The condition of veteran Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan is improving, according to medical bulletin of Medanta hospital in Lucknow
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow:
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 12:50 AM IST
The condition of veteran Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan is improving, according to medical bulletin of Medanta hospital in Lucknow.

Khan, who was shifted to Medanta hospital from Sitapur Jail on May 9, has been shifted to general ward of the hospital from the intensive care unit of critical care ward. “He is still on some oxygen support, but his overall condition is much better.”

Director of Medanta hospital in Lucknow Dr Rakesh Kapoor said, “ Azam Khan has been shifted out of ICU and he is feeling better. He is having normal food. A team of doctors is looking after his treatment.”

Condition of Abdullah Khan, his son, is also improving, said Dr Kapoor.

