BA student abducted, ‘gangraped’ by three men in Deoria; probe on

GORAKHPUR A female student pursuing her first year of BA was abducted and taken to a secluded location where she was allegedly gangraped by three young men in a village in Deoria on Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred as the girl was returning to her home in a village under the jurisdiction of the Madanpur police station in the Deoria district after attending college in Barhaj, Deoria. ASP Rajesh Kumar confirmed that the police had registered a case for the relevant offenses based on the complaint of her mother, but no arrests had been made yet.

Circle officer Barhaj, Anshuman Srivastava, stated that the case was currently under investigation. The police have obtained CCTV footage from nearby areas and are working on identifying the suspects. Srivastava mentioned that the medical report of the victim was still pending to confirm the gangrape.

According to police officials, three young men were waiting for her return at a location, and they attacked her from behind, dragging her to a secluded area where they allegedly raped her before fleeing, leaving the girl unconscious.

Later in the evening, when the victim regained consciousness, she managed to reach her house and recounted her harrowing experience to her mother, who then admitted her to Devrahva Baba Medical College.

Upon receiving this information, SP Deoria Sankalp Sharma promptly visited the medical college and obtained feedback from the girl and her parents. He noted that during the night, the victim was not in a condition to communicate clearly.

Police teams have been assembled to investigate the case, and a female constable has been assigned to record the victim’s statement.

Officials have also questioned the victim’s parents as to why they did not inform the police first before seeking medical help for their daughter, leading to speculation that the perpetrators may have been known to the victim.

