Baba Kalyani chosen for this year’s Punya Bhushan award

PUNE Prominent industrialist from Pune, Baba Kalyani, has been chosen for this year’s (2021) Punya Bhushan award, organisers said on Tuesday.

Kalyani will be conferred the award by scientist Raghunath Mashelkar after the Covid situation in the city subsides, said office bearers of Tridal, the organisation that has instituted the award.

Every year one renowned personality from Pune in the fields of art, music, culture, science, industry, social service and sports, is chosen as the “pride of Pune”, and is felicitated publicly.

Kalyani served as the chairman and managing director of Bharat Forge, the flagship company of the Kalyani group and the world’s second largest forging manufacturer.

This is the 32nd year of the Punyabhushan award, which comprises ₹10,00,00 in cash.