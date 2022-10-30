Bachchu Kadu faces defamation charge, says he will file suit against Ravi Rana

NAGPUR: The Amravati police on Saturday registered an offence of defamation against the former Maharashtra minister and independent legislator Bachchu Kadu for allegedly making derogatory statements against Ravi Rana, an MLA from Badnera in Amravati, known to have close ties to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Rajapeth police inspector Manish Thakre confirmed that a case under section 501 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for making defamatory remarks was registered based on a complaint lodged by one Sangita Wagh, president of Mahila Mukti Aghadi, an Amravati-based social organization.

On October 19, Rana had accused Kadu of taking “50 boxes” [ ₹50-crore] to go to Guwahati with Eknath Shinde, who led a rebellion against Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray leading to a split in the party in June.

On October 26, Kadu, a four-time independent MLA from Achalpur asked Rana to furnish evidence to justify his allegations by November 1 or “face the consequences”.

Kadu also made a statement at this time which the Mahila Mukti Aghadi, reportedly a social organization supported by Rana, took umbrage to.

On Saturday, Kadu said that he will file a ₹50-crore defamation suit against Rana for his allegations.

He also said that he has also written to Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis about Rana’s claims.

“The allegations were not just against me, but all 50 MLAs [and MPs] who had supported Shinde and withdrew their support from the MVA government. On the whole, it means that MLAs were taken to Guwahati after paying these people,” Kadu said.

“I received calls from some MLAs in this regard. There is an attempt to make their existence difficult. This is very unfortunate. It is fine if the opposition was saying this. But if our own people and a person who is in line for ministership (Rana) says this, it sends the wrong messages to the people. So, on November 1, we will take a decision with the 12 MLAs who are with us,” Kadu said.

Kadu said that he will also decide whether he will continue to support the government by that date.

Both the CM and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis should clarify in front of the people whether they paid us or not, Kadu said.