Back-to-back bank robberies in Kashmir put security forces on alert

Back-to-back robberies in banks in Kashmir have put security forces on an alert and efforts are being made to identify people responsible for these robberies.

The police have already made few arrests in connection with these bank robberies and officials are trying to find out those behind these repeated crimes. Staff at various banks have been asked to remain vigilant and contact police in case of any emergency.

Inspector-General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that one person has been arrested and efforts are underway to arrest others involved.

Meanwhile, the police held a meeting with all bank managers in north Kashmir and discussed the security aspect across bank branches.

“In view of recent bank dacoity incidents and to avoid recurrence of such incidents, police held an emergency meeting with all zonal heads/managers at J&K Bank, Grameen Bank, Canara Bank and SBI Bank in the Conference Hall at PC Sopore,” J&K police spokesman said.

The spokesman added that all the participants have assured that the security of all bank branches shall be taken on priority and no loophole shall be left.

Two days ago, unidentified gunmen robbed ₹two lakh from a bank in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, forcibly making their entry into the J&K Bank branch at Chandapora. They also snatched a 12 bore rifle from the security guard of the bank.

Last week, unidentified robbers decamped with ₹3.5 lakh from a Grameen Bank branch at Panzinara. Earlier a Grameen Bank branch in Kunzer Tangmarg was also looted when armed men took away 2.24 lakhs from the bank. In all these cases, officials say people who looted the banks were armed.

In Kashmir, dozens of bank robberies have taken place in the past five years and many cases were solved by the police.