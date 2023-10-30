Badaun Tragedy: RTO Lucknow to launch drive to curb overspeeding of school vans, buses

LUCKNOW The horrific road accident in Badaun, which resulted in the loss of four school students’ lives along with the school van’s driver on Monday, has once again highlighted the pressing need for measures to curb overspeeding of school vans in Lucknow.

The regional transport office has announced a forthcoming initiative to raise awareness among school vehicle drivers about the dangers of overspeeding. Sandeep Kumar Pankaj, the regional transport officer (enforcement), stated, “We are in the process of launching a new campaign next month to tackle overspeeding and overloading of school vans and buses. Lucknow alone has 1308 registered school buses and 2635 vans that transport thousands of children to school daily. In our recent campaign last month, we took action against 280 school vehicles. Creating awareness among school van drivers is of paramount importance to save precious lives.”

The alarming road accident statistics in Uttar Pradesh for 2022 have raised serious concerns. According to the latest transport department report accessed by HT, the state witnessed 22,595 fatalities in road accidents in 2022, marking an increase of 1,368 deaths from the previous year. Uttar Pradesh has consistently recorded the highest number of road accident deaths in the country. The report reveals that a total of 41,746 road mishaps occurred in Uttar Pradesh between January and December 2022, resulting in 22,595 fatalities and 28,541 injuries. A comparative analysis of 2022 figures against 2021 indicates a 6.4% increase in fatalities and a substantial 14.6% rise in injury cases. The number of accidents also surged by 10.6% during the year.

In 2021, a report on road accidents in India by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways indicated that Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of deaths in road accidents. Among the 18,406 males and 2821 females killed in UP in 2021, 1187 males and 260 females were under the age of 18. Many of these accidents involving school buses and vans can be attributed to overspeeding and driver negligence, often a result of attempting to compensate for time delays in picking up children.

One of the most tragic incidents occurred on April 26, 2018, when at least 13 schoolchildren were killed, and eight others were injured in a collision between a speeding passenger train and a van at an unmanned railway crossing in the Kushinagar district. On January 19, 2017, 12 schoolchildren and the bus driver lost their lives, and about 24 other children were injured when their vehicle collided with a sand-laden truck in dense fog in the Etah district.

The recent accident in Badaun has left parents deeply concerned about the safety of their children who use the services of private school vans. Archana Singh, a housewife, expressed her worries, saying, “The Badaun accident is quite shocking. As a mother, I’m concerned about the safety of my child. The RTO should conduct regular inspections to ensure that school vans do not engage in overspeeding.”

Past Incidents Involving School Vehicles

July 25, 2023: At least 14 students were injured when a school bus overturned in a pit near Bairagipur Crossing in Kaushambi district.

April 20, 2023: Two schoolgirls were injured when their school van was involved in an accident near Vrindavan Colony Sector-18 intersection under PGI police station area in Lucknow.

October 9, 2018: At least 30 children were injured in a head-on collision between a school bus and a truck near Khadia town on the Varanasi-Shakti Nagar highway in Sonbhadra district.

April 26, 2018: At least 13 schoolchildren were killed, and eight others were injured when a speeding passenger train crashed into a van at an unmanned railway crossing in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district.

January 19, 2017: Twelve school children and the bus driver were killed, and about 24 other children were injured when their vehicle collided with a sand-laden truck amid dense fog in the Etah district.

Supreme Court Guidelines for School Buses

Appropriate permits issued by the competent authority for passenger transport vehicles.

“On School Duty” permanently written on the front and back of every vehicle carrying school children.

Adherence to permitted seating capacity with no children allowed to sit on the laps of others.

Presence of a first-aid box and drinking water in the vehicle.

Proper fastening of seat belts when applicable.

Display of the school’s name and telephone number.

Drivers of vehicles carrying school children should have a minimum of 5 years of experience in driving such categories of vehicles and must have no previous traffic offenses on record.

When a contract carriage is used for carrying school children, the vehicle owner must inform the local police station.

Every school vehicle should have an attendant to ensure the safe travel of children and provide assistance during embarking and disembarking.

