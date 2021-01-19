Baghpat youth found dead in Noida hotel

Noida: A 19-year-old man from Baghpat was found dead in a Noida hotel on Monday afternoon with a bullet injury to his chest.

According to police, the man checked into the Gijhore hotel on Sunday evening and informed staff there that his family would be joining him later. The staff allegedly went to check on him on Monday when he did not emerge from his room and found his body.

Police said they are investigating how the man got hold of the gun and why no one heard the shot being fired. No one came forward as witnesses, said police.

“His body was sent for an autopsy and his family was informed. They came to Noida to collect his body,” said assistant commissioner of police, zone 1, Rajneesh Verma..

The family had not filed a complaint in the matter but the police was investigating the case of unnatural death. The autopsy ruled it to be a suicide.

Gautam Budh Nagar does not have a dedicated helpline to deal with such situations. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are +914066202000 from ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad-based) and +914424640050 from Sneha India Foundation (Delhi-based).