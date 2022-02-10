Bail pleas of three Tikunia violence accused rejected

Lakhimpur Kheri: The bail applications of three of the four accused in Tikunia violence case were rejected by the district and sessions court here on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the hearing on the bail application of another accused person in the case would be held on February 15.

District government counsel (DGC), criminal, Arvind Tripathi informed that after hearing the arguments of the prosecution and the defense, the district and sessions judge Mukesh Mishra rejected their bail applications. In the order, the court observed that given the facts and circumstances of the case, there was no satisfactory ground for bail of the three accused.

Vichitra Singh, Gurvindar Singh and Gurpreet Singh are among the four accused arrested in the FIR number 220/2021 lodged in connection with the killing of two BJP workers--Shyam Sundar, Shubham Mishra and a driver Hariom, in Tikunia violence on October 3 last year.

The police had filed charge sheet in this case on January 21 in which Vichitra was charged under sections 109, 114, 427, 436 and 504 of IPC while three others Gurvindar, Gurupreet and one Kamaljeet were charged under sections 143, 147, 148, 149, 323, 325, 427, 436, 504 and 302 of the IPC.

Tripathi said that after rejection of their bail applications from the lower court, the accused had filed their bail applications in the district court. He said that hearing on the bail application of another accused in the case, Kamaljeet Singh, would be held on February 15 in the district court.