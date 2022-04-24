Bajrang Muni Das gets bail in hate speech case

LUCKNOW The court of district judge, Sitapur, has granted bail to Bajrang Muni Das, who had allegedly made a hate speech against a section of the society.

District judge Sanjai Kumar granted bail to Das of Maharshi Shri Lakshman Das Udasi Ashram, in Khairabad town, on Saturday (April 23) in a case of hate speech, which he had allegedly delivered on April 2 against Muslims.

A video of the speech had surfaced on social media platforms.

Cops had arrested Das after one Ram Naresh lodged a complaint against him.

After his release, Das said he was ready to go to jail a thousand times and face many attacks but will continue to safeguard his religion and women. “I have no guilt for what I said...,” he stated.

In the two-minute video of the speech made outside a mosque, Das referred to a community as ‘jihadi’ and threatened them that if any Hindu girl was harassed by any man of that community, he would himself rape their women.

Later, another video of Das appeared apologising for his statement after police lodged an FIR against him.

