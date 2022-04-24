Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Bajrang Muni Das gets bail in hate speech case
others

Bajrang Muni Das gets bail in hate speech case

Bajrang Muni Das was granted bail by the district court in Sitapur for making a hate speech against a section of the society.
Cops had arrested Das after one Ram Naresh lodged a complaint against him. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
Updated on Apr 24, 2022 10:16 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW The court of district judge, Sitapur, has granted bail to Bajrang Muni Das, who had allegedly made a hate speech against a section of the society.

District judge Sanjai Kumar granted bail to Das of Maharshi Shri Lakshman Das Udasi Ashram, in Khairabad town, on Saturday (April 23) in a case of hate speech, which he had allegedly delivered on April 2 against Muslims.

A video of the speech had surfaced on social media platforms.

Cops had arrested Das after one Ram Naresh lodged a complaint against him.

After his release, Das said he was ready to go to jail a thousand times and face many attacks but will continue to safeguard his religion and women. “I have no guilt for what I said...,” he stated.

In the two-minute video of the speech made outside a mosque, Das referred to a community as ‘jihadi’ and threatened them that if any Hindu girl was harassed by any man of that community, he would himself rape their women.

Later, another video of Das appeared apologising for his statement after police lodged an FIR against him.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP