Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Baltana youth rapes five-year-old girl left in his care, arrested
others

Baltana youth rapes five-year-old girl left in his care, arrested

The five-year-old girl was left with the Baltana youth by her mother before she left for work, as her husband was away at Ludhiana
The Baltana youth was produced in a local court that sent him to two-day police remand. (HT)
Published on Apr 27, 2022 01:17 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

The Baltana police have arrested a 24-year-old youth for raping a five-year-old girl, left in his care by her mother on April 9.

In her statement to the police, the child’s mother said she worked as a domestic help and lived on rent in Baltana. On April 9, as her husband, a daily wager, left for Ludhiana in connection with some work, she left her daughter in the care of their relative, who also lived in Baltana.

When she returned from work around 3.30 pm, her daughter started crying and revealed that their relative sexually assaulted her.

After the child’s medical examination, the police booked the absconding accused under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act, and arrested him on Tuesday. He was produced in a local court that sent him to two-day police remand.

E-rickshaw driver held for sexually assaulting 5-year-old girl

A 30-year-old e-rickshaw driver was arrested for sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl after luring her with a joy ride in Colony Number 4 on Monday.

Police said the accused, Raj Soni, a resident of Colony Number 4, took the girl for a ride on his e-rickshaw and sexually assaulted her. On being dropped back home, the child narrated the incident to her aunt, her guardian, who approached the police.

RELATED STORIES

Following her complaint, police booked the accused under Sections 376 (persons committing offence of rape on a woman under 16 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Industrial Area police station.

The accused was arrested and found to be under the influence of alcohol when he committed the crime, police said. He was produced before a court on Tuesday and sent to Model Jail, Sector 51, in judicial custody.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP