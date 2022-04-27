Baltana youth rapes five-year-old girl left in his care, arrested

The Baltana police have arrested a 24-year-old youth for raping a five-year-old girl, left in his care by her mother on April 9.

In her statement to the police, the child’s mother said she worked as a domestic help and lived on rent in Baltana. On April 9, as her husband, a daily wager, left for Ludhiana in connection with some work, she left her daughter in the care of their relative, who also lived in Baltana.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When she returned from work around 3.30 pm, her daughter started crying and revealed that their relative sexually assaulted her.

After the child’s medical examination, the police booked the absconding accused under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act, and arrested him on Tuesday. He was produced in a local court that sent him to two-day police remand.

E-rickshaw driver held for sexually assaulting 5-year-old girl

A 30-year-old e-rickshaw driver was arrested for sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl after luring her with a joy ride in Colony Number 4 on Monday.

Police said the accused, Raj Soni, a resident of Colony Number 4, took the girl for a ride on his e-rickshaw and sexually assaulted her. On being dropped back home, the child narrated the incident to her aunt, her guardian, who approached the police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following her complaint, police booked the accused under Sections 376 (persons committing offence of rape on a woman under 16 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Industrial Area police station.

The accused was arrested and found to be under the influence of alcohol when he committed the crime, police said. He was produced before a court on Tuesday and sent to Model Jail, Sector 51, in judicial custody.