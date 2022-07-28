Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Banaras Hindu University launches new alumni portal

The new portal will help the university to better organize, manage and maintain relations with its alumni. It will also help alumni to connect with each other on the basis of their batches, hobbies, cities and locations and common interests.
Banaras Hindu University campus. (File photo)
Published on Jul 28, 2022 11:41 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

With an objective to connect with its massive alumni base for growth and development, the Banaras Hindu University has launched a new alumni portal.

The portal can be accessed through a link on BHU website or the address www.alumni.bhu.ac.in. Vice-chancellor Prof Sudhir Kumar Jain inaugurated the portal which went live from Thursday.

The new portal has been designed keeping in mind the diversity and vastness of the alumni base of Banaras Hindu University.

The new portal will help the university better organize, manage and maintain relations with its alumni. It will also help alumni to connect with each other on the basis of their batches, hobbies, cities and locations and common interests. It offers several elements like news and updates about BHU and important updates about alumni.

The portal also allows members of the alumni to post updates and make other alumni and members of the BHU community aware of their activities and important information.

BHU VC has time and again mentioned that BHU’s alumni are its biggest strength and have a key role to play in taking the institution forward.

