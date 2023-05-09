Home / Cities / Others / BHU to institute two scholarships for MA Jyotish students

BHU to institute two scholarships for MA Jyotish students

ByHT Correspondent
May 09, 2023 04:52 PM IST

Last year, the university launched the Pratidana initiative in February to support scholarships for meritorious students.

VARANASI The Banaras Hindu University will institute two scholarships of 25,000 each for the students of MA Jyotish in the Department of Jyotish at Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vigyana Sankaya (Faculty of Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vijnana). The university has received a donation of 10 lakh to start the scholarships for the 1st and 2nd year students of Acharya (Jyotish-Ganit) i.e. MA in Jyotish (Ganit) on merit-cum-means basis.

The university has received a donation of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh to start the scholarships. (HT Photo)
The university has received a donation of 10 lakh to start the scholarships. (HT Photo)

Shri B N Shukla, who hails from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, has donated the sum to establish these scholarships in the memory of his father Late Prem Narayan Shukla and mother Late Shyama Devi. To further the cause, BN Shukla handed over the cheque of 10 lakh to Dr Venu Gopal, deputy registrar, sponsored research & industrial consultancy cell.

Last year, the university launched the Pratidana initiative in February to support scholarships for meritorious students, need-based financial aid, enhance learning opportunities, promote excellence in teaching and enable impactful research, among others. The initiative is an outcome of Vice-Chancellor Professor Sudhir Kumar Jain’s efforts and outreach to connect with the alumni, well-wishers, and the friends of BHU to be part of the varsity’s quest for growth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
varanasi
varanasi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out