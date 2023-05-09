BHU to institute two scholarships for MA Jyotish students

VARANASI The Banaras Hindu University will institute two scholarships of ₹25,000 each for the students of MA Jyotish in the Department of Jyotish at Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vigyana Sankaya (Faculty of Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vijnana). The university has received a donation of ₹10 lakh to start the scholarships for the 1st and 2nd year students of Acharya (Jyotish-Ganit) i.e. MA in Jyotish (Ganit) on merit-cum-means basis. The university has received a donation of ₹ 10 lakh to start the scholarships. (HT Photo)

Shri B N Shukla, who hails from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, has donated the sum to establish these scholarships in the memory of his father Late Prem Narayan Shukla and mother Late Shyama Devi. To further the cause, BN Shukla handed over the cheque of ₹10 lakh to Dr Venu Gopal, deputy registrar, sponsored research & industrial consultancy cell.

Last year, the university launched the Pratidana initiative in February to support scholarships for meritorious students, need-based financial aid, enhance learning opportunities, promote excellence in teaching and enable impactful research, among others. The initiative is an outcome of Vice-Chancellor Professor Sudhir Kumar Jain’s efforts and outreach to connect with the alumni, well-wishers, and the friends of BHU to be part of the varsity’s quest for growth.