Bank employee conned by fake email request transfers Rs4 lakh
Bank employee conned by fake email request transfers Rs4 lakh

PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 12:02 AM IST
PUNE In a second such case in Pune city, a bank employee was cheated into transferring funds from a customer’s account to another account, on pursuance of an unidentified email sender, who posed as a customer. This case has been registered at Shivajinagar, while one such case is already registered at Kondhwa police station.

In this case, the bank employee transferred 4 lakh into an account after the email sender claimed that he is the owner of a corporate account with a local company.

The man sent an email to the bank employee that he has a medical emergency for which he required funds from the company account. The accused was communicating from an email ID very similar to that of the original account holder.

The 55-year-old complainant then used RTGS to transfer 4 lakh from the company account to the account details that the fraudster had provided.

A senior police officer of the cyber-crime cell has confirmed that more such complaints have been made. A case under Section 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of Information Technology Act has been registered at Shivajinagar police station.

