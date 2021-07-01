Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bankatwa is country's first block to complete first dose of Covid vaccination: Sanjay Jaiswal
Bankatwa is country’s first block to complete first dose of Covid vaccination: Sanjay Jaiswal

BJP state president Dr Sanjay Jaiswal Thursday described East Champaran’s Bankatwa as the first block of the country where the entire eligible target population above 18 years of age have taken the first dose of vaccination against Covid-19
By Sandeep Bhaskar, Bettiah
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 10:02 PM IST
BJP state president Dr Sanjay Jaiswal Thursday described East Champaran’s Bankatwa as the first block of the country where the entire eligible target population above 18 years of age have taken the first dose of vaccination against Covid-19.

Talking to HT over the phone, Jaiswal, a three-time MP from West Champaran, said, “It is a matter of pride for all of us that Bankatwa isn’t Bihar’s but entire country’s first block where entire available eligible persons have been vaccinated.”

Felicitating as many as 42 health personnel ranging from drivers to facilitators to doctors and other stake partners promised the setting up of an additional primary health centre at Bijbani South, a panchayat in Bankatwa block, which became the first panchayat in the state to be inoculated against Covid-19 recently.

“Yes, in recognition of stupendous performance, we are going to recommend for setting up of an additional primary health centre in Bijbani South panchayat and residences for the staff as demanded by them would be taken care of,” the BJP state president said.

HT on June 29 carried a report informing the readers about the measures undertaken by East Champaran district administration to achieve this feat in Bankatwa block which falls in Sikarahana subdivision, comprising ten panchayats and 27 revenue villages with 130 Anganwadi centres.

According to officials, 52500 people above the age of 18 dwelling in ten panchayats have been vaccinated in Bankatwa block which has a population of 1,16863 as per the 2011 census. Of those vaccinated, 35,000 were in the 18-45 years of age group and the remaining 17,500 above 45 years of age.

It took over two months for the team to complete vaccination that registered the highest inoculation of over 20,000 on June 21 and June 22, said officials.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Jaiswal said that in a move aimed at ensuring assistance to the dependents of Covid victims, the NDA government in the state is set to provide 1 lakh ex gratia to those who died outside the state. “Such family would be benefitted from ex gratia of the labour department if their Aadhaar card mentioned the address of Bihar,” said Jaiswal.

