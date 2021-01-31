Banquet owners want cap on number of guests to be lifted

New Delhi

Banquet and tent house associations in the city have appealed to the Delhi government to increase the number of people allowed at gatherings from 50 to at least 200 or more, citing the fact that the Covid situation in the national capital has been brought under control for now.

The banquet owners have said that their businesses have been severely affected due to the restrictions, which were imposed in November last year as the number of Covid-19 cases surged in the city.

In November last year, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had put a cap on the number of guests at weddings and other events at 50. This was done days after the Delhi government had allowed 200 people in social events.

As per the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Centre on Sunday, cinema halls have been allowed to function with 100% seating capacity, if they maintain adequate physical distance in auditoriums and common areas.

Members of various banquet associations recently met urban development and health minister Satyendar Jain iand appealed to him to look into their plight. Ramesh Dang, president of Community Welfare Banquet Association Delhi, said, “We have requested the state government to remove the cap on the number of guests now that the Centre has further eased its guidelines. Cinema halls have been allowed to operate on 100% capacity. We should also be allowed to do so too. The Covid situation in the city is now under control.”

Banquet and tent house owners say that they are bleeding money with Delhiites opting for outstation venues due to the restrictions. Puneesh Khanna, owner of Lavanya banquet on GT Karnal Road, said, “We are not getting many bookings as 50 guests is too less a number. We have lost around 65% of the business. It has become difficult to sustain.”

Banquet owners said that the industry has suffered huge losses due to the cap on number of guests.

Pankaj Shokeen, president of Delhi Tent house owners’ association, said, “The government must step in and help businesses now. The present restrictions has made it difficult for us to sustain our businesses. We have written to the chief minister and deputy chief minister in this regard.”

The Delhi government spokesperson could not be contacted for a comment on the issue.