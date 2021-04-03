Barara SDM among five booked for cheating, corruption in Yamunanagar

The Yamunanagar police have registered a case against an HCS officer and four officials of different government departments in a case related to fake certificate of a Zila Parishad member, who completed his term in February this year.

The case was lodged on orders of Bilaspur sub-divisional judicial magistrate (SDJM) Kanwal Kumar, against the then Bilaspur sub-division magistrate (SDM) Girish Kumar, who is the current SDM Barara; the then district education officer (DEO) Anand Chaudhry; the then Saraswati Nagar block education officer (BEO) Surender Pal Chauhan; the then Bilaspur police station in-charge Sunil Beniwal; and the then assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the police station Satpal.

All five officials were booked for cheating and forgery under the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act at Bilaspur police station on March 30.

As per the case, Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Muzafat village, had lodged a complaint in 2018 and alleged that Mam Chand obtained his Class 10 certificate from an unrecognised board in MP, the Board of Secondary Education Madhya Bharat in Gwalior.

Kumar alleged that even after the FIR, a fair investigation wasn’t conducted and all officials, including the SDM, cleared the case and a closure report was prepared by police.

Mam Chand completed his tenure as a member in February 2021 after being elected in 2016.