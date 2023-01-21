Bareilly teacher wins Asian beauty pageant

BAREILLY City-based private school teacher Anjula Narang has been crowned as the beauty queen in the ‘Mrs’ category of the Asia World Wide International Pageant 2023. The pageant -- organised by Kiran Foundation of Assam -- was recently held in Bali (Indonesia). Narang defeated several contenders who had come from different countries of the continent in hope of winning the crown.

In an exclusive conversation with HT, Narang said, “I teach at Bareilly-based Bishop Conrad School. I got to know about this competition through an online advertisement and participated in it to win the title in the ‘Mrs’ category. Fortunately, I won the coveted title, crown, and citation of Asia World Wide International 2023 after emerging victorious in multiple rounds.”

Narang is married to a local businessman and has a son. She credits her success to her “supportive family” and believes that “beauty is not just facial or bodily attributes but a light in the heart”. She adds, “Crowns are not made of rhinestones but of discipline, determination, and courage.”