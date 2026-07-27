Bareilly teen held for morning walker’s murder; police probe mental health claim

A 19-year-old young man was arrested on Monday for allegedly murdering a 65-year-old grocery trader during his morning walk on Bibiyapur Road in Bareilly on July 24, police said. His father was also arrested on charges of attempting to conceal evidence related to the murder.

Investigators are examining whether mental illness may have played a role in the crime, alongside criminal intent. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

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During interrogation, the accused, Mohammad Arman, allegedly told police that he heard ‘voices’ directing him to kill people. Investigators are now examining whether mental illness may have played a role in the crime, alongside criminal intent.

The victim, Siyaram Srivastava, a resident of Dhauratanda village under Bhojipura police station limits, had left home for his routine morning walk on July 24. His body was found on Bibiyapur Road shortly afterwards. A post-mortem examination revealed multiple fatal injuries to his neck, head and chest.

Following the murder, police launched an extensive investigation and scrutinised CCTV footage from the area. Investigators noticed a white Omni van moving suspiciously near the crime scene. Further verification revealed that the vehicle was registered in the name of the accused’s father.

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{{^usCountry}} Based on the CCTV evidence, police identified and arrested 19-year-old Mohammad Arman. During interrogation, he allegedly confessed to the crime. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Based on the CCTV evidence, police identified and arrested 19-year-old Mohammad Arman. During interrogation, he allegedly confessed to the crime. {{/usCountry}}

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Arman allegedly confessed to first hitting the victim with the Omni van before attacking him with broken glass and a knife. After the murder, he allegedly fled with ₹1,200 in cash that the victim was carrying.

During the investigation, police recovered ₹580 of the stolen amount.

Police have also recovered the knife used in the murder, blood-stained clothes, victim’s Aadhaar card, mobile phone, and the Omni van believed to have been used in the crime.

Superintendent of police (North) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said the accused is addicted to narcotic substances and had been undergoing treatment for mental health issues.

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During interrogation, Arman allegedly told police that he heard “voices of a jinn” directing him to kill people. Police said the claim points to a possible mental disorder, and that medical and psychiatric evaluations will be conducted to assess his mental condition.

Both the accused and his father were produced before a local court and have been remanded to judicial custody while the investigation continues.