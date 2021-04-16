Home / Cities / Others / Barnala nagar council president elected, amid Cong infighting
others

Barnala nagar council president elected, amid Cong infighting

Narinder Garg Neeta, who left BJP and joined the Congress a couple of days back, was elected vice-president. The Congress has 16 seats, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) four, Aam Aadmi Party three and Independents eight in the 31-member council
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 01:14 AM IST
Former Congress MLA Kewal Singh Dhillon (left) honours newly elected Barnala Nagar Council chief Gurjeet Singh on Thursday. (HT photo)

Amid infighting and raising of slogans by Congress councillors, even as they are in the majority in the 31-member Nagar Council, Gurjeet Singh was elected president of Barnala council on Thursday. Narinder Garg Neeta, who left BJP and joined the Congress a couple of days back, became vice-president. The Congress has 16 seats, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) four, Aam Aadmi Party three and Independents eight.

Paramjeet Singh, alias Jonty Mann, councillor from ward number 6, claimed that he had the support of 13 councillors and his name was also proposed in the House. “Gurjeet Singh was elected with unfair means and democratic values were not followed during the election process. There was no videography of the voting. It was totally unjust. I am a committed Congressman. I will take up the matter with party high command,” said Mann.

Barnala sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Varjeet Walia said that the president and vice-president were elected with majority. “Two names were proposed. However, Gurjeet Singh got eighteen votes and was elected the chief of the nagar council,” Walia added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Delhi Covid Updates
RR vs DC
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP