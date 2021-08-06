Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Barricades up: Baner-SPPU road manhole covers go missing

PUNE Residents in Baner have complained of manhole covers in the area being continuously stolen on the Baner-SPPU road
By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 10:55 PM IST
Police have yet to find the culprits however, to avoid accidents, the open manholes have now been barricaded.

The theft of the steel lid chambers has been happening on the road connecting Sadanand hotel, Baner, to the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) circle.

“We have received a complaint regarding theft of the covers, we have started an inquiry. The thefts are happening during the night. As protection we have put up barricades,” said Rajesh Malegave, assistant police inspector, Chatushrungi police station.

Durgesh Kakade, a resident of Baner, said, “For one month, many manholes don’t have cover. Barricades are put, but at night it is not easily visible. The civic body should act quickly on the whole issue.”

“Baner-Pashan link road also has many open manholes. Now the same issue has popped up on many other roads connecting to Baner. On paper, Baner comes under smart city, but maintenance of roads is not great,” said Kamlesh Apte, another resident.

Chatushrungi police will increase night patrols in the area.

“Any chambers opened for construction work we covered with lids again,” said Arun Godbole, chief engineer, PSCDCL.

