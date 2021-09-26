Basera scheme: Proprietary rights granted to 35 slum households in Ludhiana

Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Sanjay Talwar and deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma on Saturday granted proprietary rights to 35 slum households in Bhola Colony and Baba Jiwan Singh Nagar under the state government’s ‘Basera’ scheme.

Presiding over an event, the MLA called the programme a landmark step towards urban development. Under the programme, proprietary rights will be granted to every household occupying state government land in a slum in any city.

The MLA said that a survey is already underway in Wards 12, 15, 16, 17, and 21 to identify more eligible families.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said that under this scheme, those living in houses of a maximum size of 30 square yards will be benefitted.

He asked the officials to ensure that every eligible slum dweller gets the benefit of the scheme.