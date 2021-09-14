Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bathinda launches helpline to report drug abuse
Bathinda launches helpline to report drug abuse

The helpline number is 7508018218 and Bathinda residents must use of the facility to report drug trafficking, police have said
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 14, 2021 01:13 AM IST
Bathinda helpline number will help check drug abuse, IGP Jaskaran Singh has said. (HT Photo)

Bathinda Police have released a dedicated phone number 75080-18218 for any complaint or assistance related to drug abuse. IGP Jaskaran Singh said on Monday people may share video/photo on WhatsApp or call to share any input related to drug trafficking. The helpline will also respond to medical assistance needed by the substance dependents.

