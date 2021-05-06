Bathinda reporting 12 covid deaths a day for past 10 days

With 20 deaths reported due to Covid-19 in Bathinda on Wednesday, the second day in a row, local authorities are struggling to find enough space at the two crematoriums in the city. Data shows that 121 people have succumbed to the virus over the past ten days since April 26; this translates into 12 deaths a day. The district is among the six worst districts of Punjab. Over the past 10 days, it has added an average 568 new virus infection cases every day with 5,682 new cases reported since April 26.

Sonu Maheswari, whose NGO Naujawan Welfare Society (NWS) has been working with the district administration in cremating bodies since the pandemic outbreak last year, said, “Everyday volunteers have to perform 6-7 last rites outside the cremation ground compound due to lack of space. Over the past few days, all pyre platforms remain occupied.”

Bodies of suspected cases are also cremated according to the Covid protocol. Owing to a substantial number of deaths, families are asked to collect the last remains the very next day of cremation.

“The city has no electric crematorium. A dignified last rite is becoming challenging due to the growing number of mortalities due to Covid, suspected death cases caused by the coronavirus, and other reasons. Bathinda city has two conventional cremation grounds with a capacity to handle 28 bodies. A cremation ground near the grain market complex is preferred, as it has enough space for 24 pyres,” said Maheshwari.

Dr Sukhjinder Singh Gill, in-charge of Covid mortality cases, said in the three days, two minors have also died. “An 18-day-old infant died at Government Medical College at Faridkot, while a 5-year-old boy succumbed at Adesh Hospital in Bathinda. We have confirmation of only two deaths of patients, who were below 18,” said Gill.

OPEN JAIL NOTIFIED FOR CURFEW VIOLATORS

The district administration on Wednesday designated SSD Senior Secondary School near Gol Diggi as open jail to keep violators of curfew. District magistrate B Srinivasan said that those who will be booked for violation of curfew in the district will be lodged at this open jail.

With 20 deaths reported due to Covid-19 in Bathinda on Wednesday, the second day in a row, local authorities are struggling to find enough space at the two crematoriums in the city. Data shows that 121 people have succumbed to the virus over the past ten days since April 26; this translates into 12 deaths a day. The district is among the six worst districts of Punjab. Over the past 10 days, it has added an average 568 new virus infection cases every day with 5,682 new cases reported since April 26. Sonu Maheswari, whose NGO Naujawan Welfare Society (NWS) has been working with the district administration in cremating bodies since the pandemic outbreak last year, said, “Everyday volunteers have to perform 6-7 last rites outside the cremation ground compound due to lack of space. Over the past few days, all pyre platforms remain occupied.” Bodies of suspected cases are also cremated according to the Covid protocol. Owing to a substantial number of deaths, families are asked to collect the last remains the very next day of cremation. “The city has no electric crematorium. A dignified last rite is becoming challenging due to the growing number of mortalities due to Covid, suspected death cases caused by the coronavirus, and other reasons. Bathinda city has two conventional cremation grounds with a capacity to handle 28 bodies. A cremation ground near the grain market complex is preferred, as it has enough space for 24 pyres,” said Maheshwari. MORE FROM THIS SECTION HP hits new peak with 3,842 Covid cases Illegal mining charges: Jammu mineral officer seeks FIR against BJP leader Randhawa J&K sees record single-day rise of 4,716 cases, 52 deaths Covid surge: ICU beds filling fast at major Srinagar hospitals Dr Sukhjinder Singh Gill, in-charge of Covid mortality cases, said in the three days, two minors have also died. “An 18-day-old infant died at Government Medical College at Faridkot, while a 5-year-old boy succumbed at Adesh Hospital in Bathinda. We have confirmation of only two deaths of patients, who were below 18,” said Gill. OPEN JAIL NOTIFIED FOR CURFEW VIOLATORS The district administration on Wednesday designated SSD Senior Secondary School near Gol Diggi as open jail to keep violators of curfew. District magistrate B Srinivasan said that those who will be booked for violation of curfew in the district will be lodged at this open jail.