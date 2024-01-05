E-rickshaws to be regulated in Prayagraj to curb traffic woes

In a bid to end the traffic jam problem in the city, Prayagraj Traffic cops will now regulate the movement of electric rickshaws. Traffic cops are surveying the exact number of e-rickshaws plying in the city, following which the number of e-rickshaws on a particular route will be limited. E-rickshaws, the three-wheelers that run at a speed of 25kmph. (Sunil Ghosh/HT file photo)

The route planning of battery rickshaws implemented in Lucknow will be studied and followed to ensure that roads remain clear and free of traffic jams, as stated by traffic officials.

Traffic cops are conducting meetings with e-rickshaw union members and are considering their suggestions.

Tempo taxi union vice president Raghunath Dwivedi suggested that a meeting should be held with all concerned departments, including Nagar Nigam, to define the routes of e-rickshaws. Traffic police should also consider the problems of e-rickshaw drivers and take them into confidence before implementing any concrete plans.

According to the new plan, traffic police will soon conduct a survey of the number of e-rickshaws running in different areas of the city.

The route planning of e-rickshaws followed in Lucknow will then be studied and implemented. Under the plan, traffic police will define routes for e-rickshaws and limit their numbers on particular routes.

Traffic cops will seek help from other concerned departments to control the numbers of e-rickshaws on different routes.

Moreover, colors will be designated to e-rickshaws running on different routes to ensure that they do not enter other areas. E-rickshaw drivers will be allotted areas where they reside for their convenience.

Traffic officials stated that e-rickshaws will now only ply in blocked areas and will not be allowed to run on routes that already have facilities of e-buses, autos, and tempo.

It will also be ensured that no tampering is done with the original body of e-rickshaws and that no extra seats or handles are added, as it takes up more space on the road and causes mishaps.

Traffic inspector Amit Kumar said the route plan of e-rickshaws in Lucknow will be studied soon to improve traffic movement in Prayagraj. Traffic police will seek help from all concerned departments in this direction. In the beginning, traffic police will launch a drive to ensure that minors do not drive e-rickshaws. In such cases, action will also be taken against vehicle owners, he added.