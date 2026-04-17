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BDS student death: Extortion case booked against loan app

BDS student death: Extortion case booked against loan app

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 11:14 am IST
PTI |
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Kannur , A case of extortion was booked against an online loan app on Friday for allegedly mentally harassing and intimidating a first-year BDS student, Nithin Raj R L, leading to his death, police said.

BDS student death: Extortion case booked against loan app

The app adopted intimidation to recover the money disbursed to him as part of a loan, they added.

The case was registered at Chakkarakkallu police station here based on a complaint filed by the cyber cell of the police on April 16, nearly a week after the student's death.

The FIR was registered against the app under section 308 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and relevant provisions of the Kerala Money Lenders Act and the Kerala Prohibition of Charging Exorbitant Interest Act.

Extortion provisions were invoked against the loan app, amid complaints against some of the faculty members for harassing the student based on his caste and complexion.

According to the FIR, a loan to the tune of 15,000 was disbursed to Raj, in January via the app at an interest rate of 36 per cent in violation of the laws.

Apart from the police cases, the Kerala SC/ST Commission, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission, the Kerala State Youth Commission, the Kerala University of Health Sciences and the Medical Education Department are conducting separate inquiries.

Dr Ram and Dr Sangeetha, who are accused in the police case, are still untraced.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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