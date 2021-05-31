Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bed occupancy in Himachal dips to 38%

By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 11:00 PM IST
The bed occupancy had reached a critical 70% when the Covid cases were at peak in early to mid-May with more than 40,000 active cases. (HT File)

With a dip in daily Covid-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh, the situation has now started to ease out in terms of health facilities across state with the bed occupancy declining to 38%.

The bed occupancy had reached a critical 70% when the Covid cases were at peak in early to mid-May with more than 40,000 active cases. In last few days, the recovery rate has gone up to 89% and active cases declined below 15,000.

Two premier health institutes, Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla and Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC) had run out of ICU beds.

As per data on the state government portal, there are a total of 3,924 beds for Covid-19 patients in the state of which 1,496 are occupied while 2,428 are vacant.

The strength of beds with oxygen support is 2,691 of which 1,086 are occupied and 1,535 are available. Similarly, of 290 ICU beds, 101 are vacant. As many as 729 standard beds are also available across state.

In Kangra, the most populous district, of 759 beds only 346 are occupied. There are 600 oxygenated beds of which 264 are occupied and 336 vacant.

However, there are only four ICU beds available of 70 such beds.

In Shimla, of total 808 beds, 468 are unoccupied. Seven ICU beds and 264 oxygenated beds are available in district. In Mandi, another big district, 368 of 552 beds are available.

