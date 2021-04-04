Bed shortage at PCMC’s YCM hospital sees oxygen support given to patients seated on chairs

PUNE Oxygen support is being provided to Covid patients at the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH), Pimpri, seated in chairs.

This is because the hospital is facing a bed shortage in the wake of a spike in Covid cases.

On Saturday, PCMC recorded 2,463 new cases and 19 Covid-related deaths.

YCMH has a total of 400 beds, of which 55 are ICU beds and 180 are oxygen beds; all of which are currently occupied.

“With cases rising we are facing a shortage of beds. Patients, who are complaining about breathlessness, are being provided with oxygen support on chairs. We don’t want them to suffer,” said Dr Rajendra Wable, dean, YCMH hospital.

In PCMC, Covid patients are admitted to the Covid care unit at the auto cluster at Balnagri; the Jijamata hospital in Pimpri; the Bhosari Hospital; and the administration has also started the Jumbo Covid care centre at the Annasaheb Magar stadium, which is an 816-bed facility, of which 400 beds are currently functional.

“All 200 oxygen beds and 60 ICU beds are currently occupied. The administration will increase beds in the coming days,” said a doctor, on request of anonymity, who is working at the Jumbo Covid care centre.

“The number of functional beds will be increased at the Jumbo Covid care centre,” said Pavan Salve, additional health and medical officer, PCMC.