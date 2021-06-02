Begin regular session as per govt guidelines:Guv to VCs

Lucknow : In an online review meeting of six state universities, Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel directed their vice chancellors to begin the next academic session following examination in coming days.

The meeting was attended by vice chancellors of Pandit Dean Dayal Upadhyay University Gorakhpur, Chaudhary Charan Singh University Meerut, Harcourt Butler Technical University Kanpur, Prof Rajendra Singh University, Prayagraj, Dr Ambedkar University, Agra and Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University, Lucknow.

The governor directed the VCs to hold exams as per guidelines issued by the state government and promote students to the next academic session. She asked the VCs to also begin hiring of staff on vacant posts in a timely manner. Regarding implementation of New Education Policy (NEP)-2020 in state universities, the governor asked the VCs to submit the response and suggestion of their respective universities by June 15 so that the matter could be discussed properly before implementation.

Regarding convocations, the governor asked the VC to ensure that students were handed over their degrees soon after convocation. She suggested making a database of names, phone numbers and addresses of the students so that the degrees could be sent to them by post.

The governor asked the VC to make arrangements for celebration of Yoga Day on June 21 on campus and participate in plantation drives planned by the state government.

Stating that universities should expand their roles, she suggested that every state university must involve itself in social work. “The universities should help women in nearby economically backward areas to form self help groups and try to train them in different skills,” the governor told the VCs as per a press statement issued by the Raj Bhawan. “The university should also adopt specially abled children living in residential areas near universities and help them to pursue their education,” she said.

