Belgium firm likely to invest 500 crore in Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW The UP government’s teams continued to get encouraging response at roadshows abroad and received investment proposals from a Belgium-based firm in the food sector while two MoUs were signed with Western Sydney University on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had sent eight teams to hold roadshows in 18 countries and attract investment ahead of the Global Investors Summit-2023 scheduled in Lucknow from February 10 to 12.

State industries minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ and PWD minister Jitin Prasad, who discussed possibilities of investment with Agristo Belgium, got indications about investment of ₹500 crore from Belgium in Uttar Pradesh.

During discussions with the UP team, Belgium company Agristo (India) head, Stefanie Dumortier said the company proposed to invest ₹300 crore in the food sector in 2023 and ₹200 crore in 2025. The company had already invested ₹200 crore in Bijnor’s food sector.

Jal Shakti minister Swatantradev Singh, on the other hand, met Western Sydney University vice-chancellor, Barney Glover, and discussed possibilities of cooperation in various areas. Two MoUs were signed with the UP government’s team for participation in water resource management, skill development and disaster management. The team also held discussions about possibilities of investment in infrastructure, urban development and defence sectors.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In a meeting with senior members of the Urban Task Force in Sydney, Australia, discussions were held on several investment opportunities in UP in areas like infrastructure, urban development and defence,” said Swatantradev Singh in a tweet.

A state government team led by UP finance minister Suresh Khanna also visited the plant of aircraft manufacturer Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company, at Stratford, Connecticut, USA. The state government’s team comprising former minister Siddharth Nath Singh, infrastructure and industrial development commissioner Arvind Kumar, advisor to chief minister Awanish Kumar Awasthi, and secretary to chief minister Amit Singh invited Sikorsky for participation in the GIS-2023.

“Visit to SIkorsky’s main plant at Connecticut and a very fruitful discussion with CEO Sikorsky, vice-president and CEO of India operations on the sourcing of components and systems from the UP Defence Corridor. Mr Suresh Khanna, finance minister, UP, led the Indian delegation,” said Awanish Kumar Awasthi in a tweet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Awasthi said Sikorsky had been invited to source systems from UP. According to an ANI report, Awasthi informed that a team of Sikorsky showed the UP delegation a very modern plant where the development of Blackhawk helicopters takes place. The IIDC gave a presentation on the UP defence corridor and the delegation offered Sikorsky to source equipment from the UP defence corridor and from UP. Awasthi informed that Sikorsky also had a joint venture with Tata in Hyderabad, from where they source cabins.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak informed in a tweet that he had invited defence expert General Brito and his team of Brazil as his guests with regard to setting up of the UP Defence Corridor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Three teams of the UP government were holding roadshows in Sydney, New York and Dubai on Tuesday. The teams propose to hold more roadshows in Vancouver (Canada), Stockholm (Sweden), Tokyo (Japan) and Buenos Aires (Argentina) on Wednesday. Legislative assembly speaker Satish Mahana and animal husbandry minister Dharampal Singh’s delegation held a roadshow in Montreal (Canada) and informed the investors about the UP government’s policies for different sectors.

The delegation interacted with Export Development Canada, Canada India Global Forum, Indo-Canada Ottawa Business Chamber and representatives of Investment Quebec.

The UP government’s teams had invited investors from South Korea also. Another team led by minister for MSME Rakesh Sachan held discussions with investors in Abu Dhabi and VPH Healthcare appeared keen for investment in the health sector, said an official press release.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MoU for plastic recycling plant in Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh’s team visiting Belgium signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Gemini Corporation, Antwerp, on Tuesday for setting up a 300 ton per day plastic recycling plant in Varanasi.

The corporation would have an initial investment of ₹200 crore upwards on the project, stated additional chief secretary (sports) Navneet Sehgal, who is part of UP’s delegation, in a communiqué.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) evinced interest in partnering with the state government in providing seamless multi modal connectivity. The information was shared at a meeting with the UP government’s delegation led by industries minister Nand Gopal ‘Nandi’ and PWD minister Jitin Prasada. The bank was interested to invest on development of metros, ropeway facilities, expressways, multi-modal logistics facilities etc in Uttar Pradesh. EIB was already investing in Lucknow and Kanpur Metro rail projects.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The EIB was also keen on supporting the UP government in its project to provide potable drinking water and waste management (Swachh Bharat).

A delegation led by UP industries minister Nand Gopal Gupta and PWD minister Jitin Prasada met Edvardas Bumsteinas, head of Asia and Pacific division of the EIB at Brussels.

“UP is developing world class infrastructure and the state government is taking multiple steps to ease logistics and ensure multimodal connectivity for expansion of trade, commerce and investments,” said Edvardas.

Brussels Capital Region was likely to partner with UP government for the upcoming UP Global Investors Summit-2023. An indication in this regard came when a delegation from UP met secretary of state of Brussels Capital Region, Pascal Smet. Smet evinced business interest in Uttar Pradesh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}