BEST to introduce 27 new bus routes in Mumbai from today

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) will be introducing 27 new bus routes in the city from Wednesday.

The bus routes have been modified keeping in mind the change in the commuting pattern of passengers throughout the pandemic. The organisation will be focusing more on operating buses on feeder routes.

The buses will be operated mostly from suburban railway stations connecting other nearby areas. The organisation has stated that the new routes will improve frequency.

With the new routes, BEST is also expecting to increase its passengers as the organisation would introduce mini buses on feeder routes outside suburban railway stations.

“The new routes will enable passengers to travel swiftly to their destinations. There will also be better frequency of buses on the new routes. Focus is given to feeder routes that can connect easily,” said a senior BEST official.

On an average, nearly 2.4 million passengers travel by BEST buses daily.

As local train services resumed on Independence Day for fully-vaccinated passengers, BEST witnessed a 1.8 million drop in its passenger count by between August 15 and August 23.

Between August 9 and August 13, nearly 11.8 million passengers commuted by the BEST buses in the city. Between August 15 and August 23, nearly 10 million passengers travelled by BEST buses.