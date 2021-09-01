Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / BEST to introduce 27 new bus routes in Mumbai from today
others

BEST to introduce 27 new bus routes in Mumbai from today

The bus routes have been modified keeping in mind the change in the commuting pattern of passengers throughout the pandemic. BEST will focus more on operating buses on feeder routes
By Aroosa Ahmed
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 12:57 AM IST
BEST buses will be operated mostly from suburban railway stations connecting other nearby areas. The organisation has stated that the new routes will improve frequency. (HT File)

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) will be introducing 27 new bus routes in the city from Wednesday.

The bus routes have been modified keeping in mind the change in the commuting pattern of passengers throughout the pandemic. The organisation will be focusing more on operating buses on feeder routes.

The buses will be operated mostly from suburban railway stations connecting other nearby areas. The organisation has stated that the new routes will improve frequency.

With the new routes, BEST is also expecting to increase its passengers as the organisation would introduce mini buses on feeder routes outside suburban railway stations.

“The new routes will enable passengers to travel swiftly to their destinations. There will also be better frequency of buses on the new routes. Focus is given to feeder routes that can connect easily,” said a senior BEST official.

On an average, nearly 2.4 million passengers travel by BEST buses daily.

As local train services resumed on Independence Day for fully-vaccinated passengers, BEST witnessed a 1.8 million drop in its passenger count by between August 15 and August 23.

RELATED STORIES

Between August 9 and August 13, nearly 11.8 million passengers commuted by the BEST buses in the city. Between August 15 and August 23, nearly 10 million passengers travelled by BEST buses.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Khaki in new role as UP police teach slum kids in Prayagraj

Yogi orders good treatment of Firozabad fever patients

BKU to felicitate Meghalaya guv for backing farmers’ stir

BSP’s increasing support base unnerving BJP: Mayawati
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Airport
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
India Covid Cases
Nasser Hussain
Bengaluru Accident
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP