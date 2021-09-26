‘Beti Hai Anmol Yojana’ benefits 1.03 lakh girls in Himachal

Aimed at empowerment of the girl child, the Himachal Pradesh government’s ‘Beti Hai Anmol Yojana’ has benefited a total of 1,03,622 girls in the last three-and-a-half years, said a government spokesperson.

Under the scheme, post-birth grant of ₹12,000 is given for up to two girls of identified families living below poverty line.

The scheme aims to improve the sex ratio and help girls become self-reliant and independent. The amount is deposited into bank or post office account of the girl child, which can be withdrawn on completion of 18 years of age.

Scholarship is also provided to the girl child, from schooling till graduation, on annual basis.

An amount of ₹450 is provided to girls studying in Class 1 to 3, ₹750 in Class 4, ₹900 in Class 5, ₹1,050 per annum in Class 6 and 7, ₹1,200 in Class 8, ₹1,500 in Class 9 and 10, ₹2,250 in Class 11 and 12, and ₹5,000 per annum is given to girls undertaking undergraduate courses.

The spokesperson said under the scheme, 1,03,622 girls have been provided benefits worth ₹30.91 crore since January 1, 2018 till June 30, 2021, in two phases.

In 2018-19, benefits worth ₹11.31 crore were given to 31,448 girls. Similarly, in 2019-20, an amount of ₹12.11 crore was spent under the scheme benefiting 40,855 girls.

This year, till June end, 31,319 girls have been given benefits worth ₹748.43 crore.

Besides this, for welfare of the girl child and to make them self-reliant, the state government has also announced a provision of post-birth grant of ₹21,000 as fixed deposit at the time of birth of a girl child by rationalising and unifying the scheme with ‘Beti Hai Anmol Yojana’.