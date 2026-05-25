An 11-year-old girl was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs while returning from a field in Shahjahanpur district on Sunday. The child suffered multiple deep bite wounds on her neck and body and later succumbed to her injuries during treatment at a government medical college.

Between field and home, girl mauled by stray dogs

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The incident took place around 7am near the charging station point area in Kakra locality. According to officials and family members, Naeem, a daily wage labourer and farmer, had gone to a field with his daughter Sawaliya to fetch vegetables. He later sent the girl home to call her brother Ikram.

As the child walked some distance away from her father, a pack of around five to six stray dogs suddenly attacked her. The dogs reportedly bit her neck at three places and inflicted nearly 10 to 12 severe wounds across her body. People passing through the area noticed the attack and informed Naeem. When the father rushed to the spot with other villagers, he found his daughter lying in a pool of blood. Witnesses said the traumatic sight caused Naeem to faint on the spot. Local residents managed to drive the dogs away and rushed the critically injured girl to the Government Medical College. However, doctors could not save her, and she died during treatment. Later, the grieving family took the body home in an ambulance without conducting a post-mortem examination.

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{{^usCountry}} Emergency medical officer Dr Mehraj Ahmad confirmed that the child was brought to the hospital in critical condition with multiple dog bite injuries on her body and neck. Despite emergency treatment, she succumbed to her injuries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Emergency medical officer Dr Mehraj Ahmad confirmed that the child was brought to the hospital in critical condition with multiple dog bite injuries on her body and neck. Despite emergency treatment, she succumbed to her injuries. {{/usCountry}}

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