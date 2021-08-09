PUNE Between June 1 and August 9, Pune district has reported 28 per cent excess rainfall. However, in August, the district has reported a 61 per cent deficit owing to a break in the southwest monsoon. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall activity will only resume after August 15.

As per the weather department, Pune city, between June 1 and August 9 reported a 6.1 mm deficiency in rainfall. The city had received good rainfall in July. However, the second dry spell is likely to further increase the deficiency.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD Pune said that eastern end of the monsoon trough continues to run close to the foothills of the

Himalayas, while western end runs north of its normal position.

“The entire monsoon trough is likely to shift close to foothills of the Himalayas by August 11, causing a weak monsoon spell over the country from August 10. A cyclonic circulation lies over east Uttar Pradesh and extends to the mid-tropospheric levels,” said Kashyapi.

He added that rainfall activity is likely to be reduced in Maharashtra.

“Subdued rainfall very likely over the rest of the plains of northwest India (Punjab,

Haryana, West Rajasthan) and most parts of peninsular India, including Maharashtra and Gujarat,” said Kashyapi.

He added that there is no warning for subdivisions in Maharashtra till August 13.

“Marathwada, Vidarbha and Madhya (central) Maharashtra will have isolated, very light rainfall till August 13. During this time, rainfall is likely to be widespread in Konkan and Goa. However, intense or heavy rainfall spells are unlikely in the state till August 13,” said Kashyapi.

The weather department has forecast that Pune city is likely to witness very light to light rainfall till August 15.

“Partly cloudy skies with light rainfall are likely in the city till August 15. Day temperature may touch 31 degrees Celsius this week. However, night temperature is likely to be pleasant at 27 degrees Celsius,” said Kashyapi.

According to data from IMD, Maharashtra state has received 10 per cent excess rainfall with 698 mm, between June 1 and August 9. Whereas, Madhya Maharashtra during the same time has received 20 per cent excess rainfall. Vidarbha has received two per cent deficiency rainfall, and Konkan and Goa have received 31 per cent excess rainfall.