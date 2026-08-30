Shillong, School students in Meghalaya are getting a first-hand lesson in governance as the East Khasi Hills administration takes them inside government offices to understand how public services are delivered.

Beyond textbooks: ''A Day at DC Office'' gives Meghalaya students first-hand lesson in governance

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It has launched 'A Day at DC Office' initiative, hosting students from a different school of the district every fortnight, thereby allowing youngsters to experience the working of the administration from close quarters.

On July 29, students of Government Boys Higher Secondary School visited Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal's office. It was followed by a visit by students of Government Girls Higher Secondary School on August 12.

During their visit, the students went around various sections of the deputy commissioner's office, including the Public Facilitation Centre, Certificate Branch, Political Branch and the District Disaster Management Authority.

"Instead of learning about administration only through textbooks, the students here got to see how applications are processed, how public services are delivered and how different branches coordinate their work," Baranwal said.

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{{^usCountry}} Students also interacted with Baranwal, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dali Kharshiing and assistant commissioners. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Students also interacted with Baranwal, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dali Kharshiing and assistant commissioners. {{/usCountry}}

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The officials spoke to the students about their work, experiences in the civil services and the responsibilities that come with serving in the administration. The students, in turn, used the opportunity to ask questions about government functioning and careers in public service.

For many of them, the visit offered a closer look at a world that they usually encounter only through news reports or textbooks.

"The initiative is also aimed at encouraging students to take a greater interest in civic affairs and understand how decisions taken in government offices eventually affect people in their daily lives," Baranwal said.

During the interaction with the students of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, a teacher suggested introducing short courses on artificial intelligence to help students become familiar with the rapidly developing technology.

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For the district administration, the idea is simple. Take governance out of textbook pages and bring it closer to the youngsters who may one day become a part of it.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.