Bhadohi police attach house of ex-MLA Vijay Mishra’s kin in Allahpur

Bhadohi police on Thursday attached a house of former Gyanpur MLA Vijay Mishra’s nephew in Allahpur area of Prayagraj district. The house was purchased by Mishra in his nephew’s name, police claimed.

Police attaching the house in Allahpur locality of Prayagaraj on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The house built in Allahpur area of Prayagraj is worth several crores, they added.

Bhadohi police had identified the house some months back and had issued a notice to the tenants living there.

On Thursday, Bhadohi police reached Allahpur and acted on the notice. The tenants and their belongings were taken out of the house amid heavy police force which included George Town police of Prayagraj.

Bhadohi police officials then put up a notice of attachment of the house with a warning to take action against trespassers.

Police officials said that the house was benami asset of former MLA Vijay Mishra. It belonged to Vijay Mishra but it was purchased in the name of his nephew Manish Mishra.

It is worth mentioning that Vijay Mishra was on the run but was arrested from Madhya Pradesh around two years back. Since then, he has been lodged at Agra Jail. He was accused of fraud and issuing threats by one of his relatives besides an FIR of rape was also registered against him by a woman.