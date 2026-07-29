Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced that Bhadohi district will be renamed Sant Ravidas Nagar, saying the state government would complete the necessary formalities at the earliest.

The UP CM made the announcement while addressing the Samajik Samarasta Sankalp meeting at Seer Goverdhanpur, the birthplace of Sant Ravidas, after offering prayers at the Sant Ravidas temple (Rajesh kumar/HT)

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The chief minister made the announcement while addressing the Samajik Samarasta Sankalp meeting at Seer Goverdhanpur, the birthplace of Sant Ravidas, after offering prayers at the Sant Ravidas temple. The event marked the launch of the Samajik Samarasta Sankalp Abhiyan, a campaign to commemorate the birth anniversary year of Sant Ravidas from Ashadhi Purnima (July 29) to Maghi Purnima.

Referring to an earlier decision of his government, Adityanath said the Samajwadi Party government had renamed the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College in Kannauj. “Our minister Asim Arun brought the matter to our notice. I asked him to write to us, and we restored the institution’s original name as Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College,” he said.

The chief minister alleged that the Samajwadi Party had also removed Sant Ravidas’s name from the district originally named after the saint. “Today, I announce that Bhadohi will once again be known as Sant Ravidas Nagar. Our government will complete the required procedure soon,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The district was named Sant Ravidas Nagar by the Mayawati government on December 4, 1997. In December 2014, the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party government restored the name Bhadohi. The district is internationally known for its carpet industry. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The district was named Sant Ravidas Nagar by the Mayawati government on December 4, 1997. In December 2014, the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party government restored the name Bhadohi. The district is internationally known for its carpet industry. {{/usCountry}}

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Adityanath also announced that the government would install canopies over the statues of Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Sant Ravidas and construct boundary walls around parks named after the two leaders.

Appealing to the public, he said, “Let us contribute to the vision of a Viksit Bharat by translating into reality the message that Sant Ravidas gave 650 years ago.”