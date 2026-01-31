Two Class X girls who had gone missing from Bhagalpur were traced and recovered from Mumbai after 24 days, Bhagalpur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Pramod Kumar said on Saturday. Bhagalpur police recover two girls from Mumbai after 24 days

A team of police officials, along with family members, is leaving for Mumbai to bring the girls back, he said.

Addressing mediapersons at his office, the SSP said an eight-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by City SP Shailendra Kumar Singh, scrutinised CCTV footage and railway ticket details to track the movement of the missing girls.

“Based on technical and field investigation, the team traced them to the Dongri area of Mumbai, from where they were recovered. At present, their purpose for leaving home is not known and we will ascertain the motive once they return,” he said, adding that the District Intelligence Unit (DIU) also assisted in the operation.

Expressing satisfaction over the recovery, the SSP said both the girls were safe.

The two students had gone missing on January 8 while leaving for school. An FIR was lodged at Babarganj police station the following day, after which police constituted an SIT to trace them.

Police had earlier questioned school teachers and students and gathered several leads. Despite challenges, including heightened sensitivity following a recent Patna incident, the police remained confident about the recovery, people familiar with the matter said.

“We left nothing to chance. Every piece of evidence, direct or indirect, was carefully examined, which ultimately led to the successful recovery,” a member of the SIT said.

Police are also probing the case from multiple angles, including possible love affairs, homosexual relationships and human trafficking, officials said.

Meanwhile, family members of the girls expressed gratitude to the Bhagalpur police for their efforts.