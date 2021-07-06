Bhagwat in Chitrakoot for brain storming camp

KANPUR: Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Chitrakoot on a seven-day visit on Tuesday morning. He came two days in advance of the five-day long Rashtriiya Chintan Shivir or brain storming camp being held ahead of the crucial assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh scheduled next year.

RSS office bearers and workers gave a rousing welcome to Bhagwat who reached Karvi by Manikpur special festival train on Tuesday morning. He left for Deendayal Research Institute, Arogyadham in Madhya Pradesh side of Chitrakoot in Satna district.

He visited the ghats of Mandakini river in which he took a dip, and met a number of sadhus who had gathered to meet him. His meeting with Jagadguru Rambhadracharya could not materialize on Tuesday at Tulsi Peethadheeshwar Ashram. Sources said Bhagwat would call on the sage sometime during his stay. Bhagwat would stay at Arogyadham till July 13 when the five-day long Chintan shivir starting from July 8 comes to an end.

The shivir would be attended by the top leaders of the organization in person or virtually to deliberate on various issues. Some 40 leaders, including second in command Dattatreya Hosbole, would be staying at DRI, Arogyadham.

In this five-day meet, Bhagwat along with other leaders, would catch the pulse of the assembly elections. Apart from works done by RSS during the year, the top leaders are likely to assess the performance of UP as well as the MP governments. UP would go to polls in February-March next year.

Bhagwat would hold a series of meetings with the regional pracharaks on July 9 and July 10. He would connect virtually with the region level leaders for two days on July 10 and July 11. He would leave Chitrakoot on July 13 evening.

During the day after Bhagwat’s arrival, the prant pracharaks and political experts met and discussed the UP and MP governments. The 20 office -bearers of the Sangh’s Mahakaushal and Bundelkhand-Kanpur region held the meeting in Vasundhara Cottage.

“The coordination between Sangh and ruling party leaders, the benefits of government schemes reaching the masses were deliberated upon; the office -bearers will discuss threadbare the forthcoming plans of the Sangh at the Chintan Shivir,” said a source.

Earlier, Bhagwat paid rich tributes to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya and said the country and Sangh would benefit only by following the path shown by Upadhyaya.