Bhajouli village first in Mohali to achieve 100% vaccination for 18+ population

The population of Bhajouli village is 536, out of which 356 residents are above the age of 18. Barring two, who have gone abroad, all eligible persons have been vaccinated with at least one dose.
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
UPDATED ON JUN 15, 2021 01:30 AM IST

Leading the district in Covid vaccination, Bhajouli village of Mohali created a record on Monday by inoculating all of its 18-plus population.

Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said, “All villages are doing well in vaccination. Five of our villages namely Tarouli, Rasoolpur, Barsalpur, Madanheri and Bahadurgarh have successfully covered 100% of the 45+ population while Bhajouli is leading the district by vaccinating 100% of its 18-plus population.”

The population of Bhajouli village is 536, out of which 356 residents are above the age of 18. Barring two, who have gone abroad, all eligible persons have been vaccinated with at least one dose.

The village panchayat has thus emerged a pioneer among local civic bodies to be eligible for a special development grant of 10 lakh, announced earlier by Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, for villages achieving cent per cent Covid vaccination target in Punjab.

