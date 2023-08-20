Bhandarwada hill to get viewing gallery

Mumbai: Bhandarwada reservoir in Mazagon is soon going to get a facelift as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will reconstruct one of the compartments of the reservoir and repair two others. At the same time, the civic body will add a viewing gallery on the top of the Bhandarwada hill where the reservoir is located. The gallery will provide a panoramic view of the harbour and eastern coast of Mumbai.

Mumbai, India – Aug 19, 2023: A view of Joseph Baptista Garden, at Mazgaon, in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, Aug 19, 2023. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

The reservoir was constructed over 100 years ago and has three compartments. Known as Bhandarwada reservoir, it also has a garden named after freedom fighter Kaka Baptista. The reservoir supplies water to the E ward.

Additional municipal commissioner (projects) P Velarasu said, “We are planning to build one floor of a viewing gallery which will give a breathtaking view of the eastern seafront. This will be an added tourist attraction of the city.’’

Velarasu said that the entire project will cost ₹52.72 crore. The project will be completed by March 2026. The BMC has constructed viewing galleries at Dadar Chowpatty and Girgaum Chowpatty. The BMC has a gallery at Malabar hill which gives a view of Marine Drive. A similar gallery is also planned at Marine Drive.

A senior BMC officer said, “Structural audit has shown that two compartments of the reservoir need to be repaired and this will be done by the water supply project department. The third reservoir which is not being used since 2018 and is in a bad shape will be reconstructed.’’

A senior officer from the tourism department said, “Since the reservoir is on top of the hillock, it provides a view of Ferry Wharf, Mazagon docks, Ro-Ro terminal, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link and Sewri. On a clear day, one can get a good view of Trombay and Uran too. The viewing galleries at Malabar Hill and Dadar Chowpatty have been getting a great response. The Mumbai Port Authority has opened a small stretch of the eastern front near the Ro-Ro terminal, but some Mumbaikars find that the place stinks due to fish market at Ferry Wharf.’’

The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) recently cleared the proposal of reconstruction in its meeting on August 10. The MMRDA has given clearance from Metro alignment point of view and the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee has also cleared the project.

